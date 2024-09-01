A helicopter crashes at the Kharkiv Air Force University: 2 dead

A Mi-2 helicopter crashed during a training flight at the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. Two crew members were killed in the incident. This was reported by the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub, UNN reports .

Details

“The university's training aviation brigade crashed a Mi-2 helicopter during a training flight. The university family has suffered an irreparable loss - the crew of the aircraft consisting of two people was killed.”

Investigators, specialized experts and specialists of the special commission of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are working at the scene.

The command of the university and the military unit is facilitating a detailed analysis and determination of the causes of the accident. The university also called for refraining from making assumptions and comments until the results of the investigation are made public.

