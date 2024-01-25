A hacker attack was carried out on the services of the capital's ring train, there are problems with the purchase of tickets

Due to a hacker attack on the services of the Kyiv Ring Train, temporary difficulties have arisen with the purchase of tickets through the chatbot and terminals of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. This was reported by Kyiv city express, UNN informs.

We are experiencing temporary problems with ticket sales through the Ukrzaliznytsia chatbot and terminals due to a hacker attack on the servers. We are working on fixing the situation and apologize for any inconvenience - Kyiv city express reports.

Addendum

Today, Ukrposhta, Naftogaz, and Ukrtransbezpeka also reported a failure in their IT systems, including no access to the Shlyakh system.

Earlier , Naftogaz of Ukraine reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers, which led to the shutdown of its websites and call center.