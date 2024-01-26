A grant of UAH 1,000,000 from the Vadym Stolar Foundation will be distributed among the three organizations

The competition for targeted grants from the Vadym Stolar Foundation has ended, and the winners will receive a one-time assistance of UAH 1,000,000 in total funding for the implementation of their projects. This is stated in the material of the Ukrainian News, reports UNN.

The media reported that after the first grant program ended in spring 2023, the Vadym Stolar Foundation decided to continue it. This time, however, they decided to focus on the physical and psychological recovery of Ukrainians affected by Russian military aggression. Within these areas, the organizers have identified specific projects for further funding.

"We have done a lot of preliminary work for the second grant program," says Andriy Feshchenko, director of the Foundation. "We developed detailed terms and conditions of the competition, conducted an information campaign, received more than 100 applications, and carefully studied each of them. As a result of the analysis of the proposed projects, we identified the finalists, each of whom we visited in person and talked in detail. This is how we chose the three winners of the competition, and I must admit that this choice was very difficult. All of the projects participating in the competition were interesting and useful, and the people representing these projects were outstanding.

According to the article, the winners of the second grant program of the Vadym Stolar Foundation are Charitable Foundation "Good Deeds Together", Charitable Foundation "Strong and Unbreakable" and NGO "Start with Yourself!".

"The Kharkiv-based Good Deeds Together Charitable Foundation presented the project Self-Help: Mastery of Stress Resilience. It is aimed at psychological support for residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, providing them with skills and knowledge of self-help in stressful situations," said Yulia Ulasyk, project manager of the Foundation . - The Strong and Unbreakable Charitable Foundation from Kyiv region proposed to provide military and civilian veterans and people with disabilities with the opportunity to undergo rehabilitation in a room with the necessary equipment at the Myroniv Hospital for Rehabilitation Treatment. The NGO "Start with yourself!" from Bucha presented a project to create a public space for psycho-emotional relief for children from families of internally displaced persons and combatants.

Each of these projects will receive earmarked funds from the Foundation after completing all the necessary procedures.

The founder of the Foundation, Vadym Stolar, is convinced of the importance and great prospects of grant programs:

Such projects help to establish strong ties and broad cooperation with like-minded people across the country. All our experience shows that together we can be much more effective and help more people. Therefore, we will definitely continue and develop this practice in the future.

The founder's position was fully supported by Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation:

Grant projects help us identify the urgent needs of Ukrainians through communication with a wide range of people across the country. And then meet these needs in collaboration with other organizations. Such projects also form a special environment that brings together philanthropists, volunteers, professionals in various fields, and recipients of assistance, which contributes to the development of civil society in Ukraine.