A Frenchman mysteriously died trying to get to the Baikonur Cosmodrome

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 1838 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136572 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167217 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146515 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212898 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199793 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100161 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 37843 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46995 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97946 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67675 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199796 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213679 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67675 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97946 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154671 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158551 views
A Frenchman mysteriously died trying to get to the Baikonur Cosmodrome

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17206 views

A French citizen died after losing consciousness while trying to get to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to watch the rocket launch.

Two French citizens were trying to get to the Russian spaceport in Kazakhstan to watch the rocket launch. One of the two died, rossmi reported what exactly could have caused the death, reports UNN.

Details

A French citizen died in Kazakhstan after losing consciousness while trying to reach the Baikonur Cosmodrome with another Frenchman. 

- inform the media

Two Frenchmen, aged 25 and 27, flew from Paris to Almaty in Kazakhstan to watch the launch of the space shuttle. They crossed the desert at temperatures above 32°C.

We left the highway and headed for the high-rise buildings of the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Subsequently, one of the two became ill. His compatriot returned and tried to stop several cars to ask for help, but was unable to do anything. Thus, he was unable to save his companion. It is indicated that the maximum temperature in the region these days is about 33 degrees Celsius. 

- it is stated in the materials of rossmi.

Help

The Baikonur Cosmodrome was built in 1956. Its territory is located in Kazakhstan, on a vast territory of the steppe - this place allowed  the Soviet Union to launch its first satellites into space, as well as the first man into space.  now the cosmodrome is leased by Russia.

Previously, Baikonur was often visited by Western tourists, but after the invasion of Ukraine, it is open only to Russian citizens. Despite this restriction, foreigners regularly try to enter the territory illegally. In 2022, a Briton and a Belarusian citizen were arrested near the launch pad. In September 2023, three Spaniards were also arrested at the spaceport.

recall

UNN reported that the Russian Federation has begun the second stage of nuclear exercises with the participation of Russia and Belarus, dedicated to joint preparation for the possible combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising