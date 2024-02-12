Two trains collided in the Russian Federation, 10 cars derailed
Kyiv • UNN
In the Russian Federation, freight and commercial trains collided after one of the drivers ran a red light, as a result of which 10 cars derailed, but no one was injured.
Two trains - a freight train and a utility train - collided in Russia. 10 cars derailed, no one was injured, UNN reports, citing Telegram channel 112.
"Two trains collided near Chelyabinsk. One of the drivers decided to run a red light, and as a result, an empty freight train and a utility train collided head-on at Berdyaush station. Ten cars went off the rails. No one was injured," the statement said.
According to the Telegram channel, repair crews and repair trains from Zlatoust and Ash have already been sent to the site. Traffic on the section has been suspended.