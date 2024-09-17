ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A fire extinguisher fell and detonated in a college shelter in Lviv: four students are in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21104 views

A fire extinguisher fell and detonated during an air raid drill at a college in Lviv. Four 15-year-old girls suffered carbon dioxide poisoning and were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

A fire extinguisher fell and detonated in a college shelter in Lviv during today's air raid, sending four students to the hospital, the Lviv City Council reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There was an emergency at the Lviv Vocational College of Modeling and Restaurant Business - a fire extinguisher fell and detonated. As a result, four girls were hospitalized. The situation occurred today during an air raid alert when the students were in a shelter," the city council said.

"The fire extinguisher fell down with the trigger part, which caused the release of carbon dioxide. Due to the concentration of vapors, the girls who were closest to the fire extinguisher were injured. It is not yet known under what circumstances the fire extinguisher ended up on the ground," said Bohdan Ivanus, head of the vocational education department at Lviv City Council.

Immediately after that, the staff of the institution, as indicated, evacuated the students from the shelter and transferred them to other, safer, premises. Rescuers are working at the scene. 

"Four 15-year-old girls injured in the explosion were rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital. All patients are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. College staff are with the students in the hospital," the city council said.

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies

