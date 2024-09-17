A fire extinguisher fell and detonated in a college shelter in Lviv: four students are in hospital

A fire extinguisher fell and detonated in a college shelter in Lviv during today's air raid, sending four students to the hospital, the Lviv City Council reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There was an emergency at the Lviv Vocational College of Modeling and Restaurant Business - a fire extinguisher fell and detonated. As a result, four girls were hospitalized. The situation occurred today during an air raid alert when the students were in a shelter," the city council said.

"The fire extinguisher fell down with the trigger part, which caused the release of carbon dioxide. Due to the concentration of vapors, the girls who were closest to the fire extinguisher were injured. It is not yet known under what circumstances the fire extinguisher ended up on the ground," said Bohdan Ivanus, head of the vocational education department at Lviv City Council.

Immediately after that, the staff of the institution, as indicated, evacuated the students from the shelter and transferred them to other, safer, premises. Rescuers are working at the scene.

"Four 15-year-old girls injured in the explosion were rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital. All patients are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance. College staff are with the students in the hospital," the city council said.

Lviv region calm after air raid alert - RMA