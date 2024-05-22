A fire broke out in the Novo Nordisk building in Denmark: people were evacuated, 100 firefighters are restraining the ignition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59871 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103281 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146387 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246956 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173368 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164763 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223973 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62247 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100439 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32024 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43099 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246956 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223050 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59871 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36019 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43108 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112223 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113168 views
A fire broke out in the Novo Nordisk building in Denmark: people were evacuated, 100 firefighters are restraining the ignition

A fire broke out in the Novo Nordisk building in Denmark: people were evacuated, 100 firefighters are restraining the ignition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14045 views

A large fire broke out in the Novo Nordisk office building near Copenhagen, prompting an evacuation and requiring about 100 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at the main office of the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NVO), near Copenhagen. Evacuation of people was carried out, at the same time the fire was spreading, so significant forces of rescuers were involved in extinguishing it. This is reported by D1 and AFP, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, a large fire broke out in an office building owned by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen.

"This is a huge fire. About 100 firefighters are working at the site," commented the head of the fire brigade. It is reported that all people were evacuated from the building, "there is no one inside.

A highway collapse in China amid heavy rains has already claimed the lives of 48 people02.05.2024, 15:16 • 16394 views

According to Novo Nordisk, the fire started this morning "outside the office building" and subsequently spread to the office building. Rasmus Storlund, head of the Hovedstadens Beredskab branch (fire service in Denmark), said that "the upper floor collapsed, but the lower floor with offices and laboratories was not damaged by fire, says the head of the incident.

The head of the rescuers expects that the extinguishing work will continue for several more hours.

Among other things, we need to remove the collapsed parts of the building so that there are no pockets of decay and to ensure the stability of the building

- He explained.

Last week, Novo Nordisk was also mentioned in the context of the consequences of the fire. According to Danish media, on May 16, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Kallundborg, a column of smoke was visible 30 kilometers from the fire. According to initial information, the fire started in a ventilation shaft.

In Kiev, a large-scale fire broke out: a column of black smoke rises into the sky21.05.2024, 17:51 • 26561 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

