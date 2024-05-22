A fire broke out in the Novo Nordisk building in Denmark: people were evacuated, 100 firefighters are restraining the ignition

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at the main office of the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NVO), near Copenhagen. Evacuation of people was carried out, at the same time the fire was spreading, so significant forces of rescuers were involved in extinguishing it. This is reported by D1 and AFP, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, a large fire broke out in an office building owned by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen.

"This is a huge fire. About 100 firefighters are working at the site," commented the head of the fire brigade. It is reported that all people were evacuated from the building, "there is no one inside.

According to Novo Nordisk, the fire started this morning "outside the office building" and subsequently spread to the office building. Rasmus Storlund, head of the Hovedstadens Beredskab branch (fire service in Denmark), said that "the upper floor collapsed, but the lower floor with offices and laboratories was not damaged by fire, says the head of the incident.

The head of the rescuers expects that the extinguishing work will continue for several more hours.

Among other things, we need to remove the collapsed parts of the building so that there are no pockets of decay and to ensure the stability of the building - He explained.

Last week, Novo Nordisk was also mentioned in the context of the consequences of the fire. According to Danish media, on May 16, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Kallundborg, a column of smoke was visible 30 kilometers from the fire. According to initial information, the fire started in a ventilation shaft.

