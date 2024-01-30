A fire broke out in a warehouse in Kyiv region due to falling debris from enemy "shaheds"

In the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in a warehouse due to the fall of enemy drone debris , damaging an administrative building. There were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv regional police and the head of the KRMA Ruslan Kravchenko.

At night, the enemy attacked the region with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Unfortunately, as a result of the falling debris, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises. The administrative building and hangar were damaged - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Details

According to the police, the roof of the administrative building caught fire. Rescuers later extinguished the fire. In addition, three vehicles were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, police said.

