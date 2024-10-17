A fire broke out in a high-rise building in the center of Kyiv: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a high-rise building in the capital. Rescuers evacuated five people from the upper floors due to heavy smoke, no casualties or injuries were reported.
In the capital, rescuers evacuated five people from the upper floors of a high-rise building due to heavy smoke, the State Emergency Service said on Thursday, UNN reports .
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments on the 8th floor.
There were no casualties, the rescuers said.
The causes and consequences will be established by law enforcement.
