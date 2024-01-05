A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih: a woman and three children were injured
Kyiv • UNN
A woman and three children were injured in a fire on the top floor of a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, all of them hospitalized. The fire has now been extinguished.
A fire broke out in a high-rise apartment in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, injuring a woman and three children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
As noted, the fire broke out on the top floor of a high-rise building in the Saksahansk district of Kryvyi Rih.
The fire affected the residents of the house: a woman born in 1950, two boys born in 2017 and 2023, and a girl born in 2020.
The victims were hospitalized. The fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire was not reported.
