A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih: a woman and three children were injured

A fire broke out in a high-rise apartment in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, injuring a woman and three children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As noted, the fire broke out on the top floor of a high-rise building in the Saksahansk district of Kryvyi Rih.

The fire affected the residents of the house: a woman born in 1950, two boys born in 2017 and 2023, and a girl born in 2020.

The victims were hospitalized. The fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

Fire in Khmelnytsky region injures three people, including children