Family with two children suffered from Russian air strike on Huliaipole

As a result of a Russian shelling of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a family with two children was affected. The parents were injured, the children suffered concussions, Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Parents and two children were affected as a result of the enemy shelling of Huliaipole - Fedorov reported.

According to him, the Russians struck at least 6 blows on the front-line Huliaipole.

"Russian KABs destroyed the house where the family lived. The father and mother received shrapnel wounds and head injuries, the children - concussions", - the head of the RMA said.

The victims, according to him, were provided with medical assistance.

"The family has been offered to leave for Zaporizhzhia, where a place of temporary residence is already prepared for them", - Fedorov said.

According to data from the head of the RMA, the Russian troops carried out 342 strikes with various types of weapons on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region the day before. 16 residential buildings were damaged, there were no casualties among the civilian population.