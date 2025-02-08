Family with two children suffered from Russian air strike on Huliaipole

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48035 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95726 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126118 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102826 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159831 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103992 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99660 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107615 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159831 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150103 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182274 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107615 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137122 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138921 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166826 views
Family with two children suffered from Russian air strike on Huliaipole

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32585 views

As a result of a Russian shelling of Huliaipole, a family with two children was affected after the impact of KABs on their home. The parents were injured, the children suffered concussions, and the family was offered temporary housing in Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of a Russian shelling of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a family with two children was affected. The parents were injured, the children suffered concussions, Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Parents and two children were affected as a result of the enemy shelling of Huliaipole 

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, the Russians struck at least 6 blows on the front-line Huliaipole.

"Russian KABs destroyed the house where the family lived. The father and mother received shrapnel wounds and head injuries, the children - concussions", - the head of the RMA said.

The victims, according to him, were provided with medical assistance.

"The family has been offered to leave for Zaporizhzhia, where a place of temporary residence is already prepared for them", - Fedorov said.

Mother and child injured by Russian strike on Kherson: what is known about their condition02.08.25, 13:15 • 34146 views

According to data from the head of the RMA, the Russian troops carried out 342 strikes with various types of weapons on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region the day before. 16 residential buildings were damaged, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

