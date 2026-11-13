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$40 million mansion belonging to Zhevago was seized in Paris — Acting Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

French law enforcement authorities seized Konstantin Zhevago’s mansion in Paris at Ukraine’s request. The property is linked to a case involving the embezzlement of $113 million.

$40 million mansion belonging to Zhevago was seized in Paris — Acting Prosecutor General

In Paris, at the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the mansion of Kostiantyn Zhevago was seized. Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported this on Facebook on November 13, UNN writes.

The value of Kostiantyn Zhevago's mansion in Paris, which was seized at the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General, is $40 million. This is a concrete result of the joint work of Ukrainian prosecutors, State Bureau of Investigation investigators, and French law enforcement officers

- Kovalskyi wrote.

According to him, the seizure was carried out as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of $113 million from the Finance and Credit bank.

"I thank my French colleagues for their cooperation and prompt decisions. This is another important piece of evidence that assets abroad are not beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice. This is precisely what we continue to work on together with our international partners," Kovalskyi stressed.

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, the seizure of the mansion of Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago, worth $40 million, in Paris was imposed as a result of international cooperation with the competent authorities of the French Republic on November 9, 2026.

"The seizure was carried out pursuant to a request for international legal assistance sent by the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 17, 2026. Confirmation of the seizure of the property was received from the competent French authorities on November 10, 2026," the statement said.

The measure, as indicated, was carried out as part of criminal proceedings in which the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, Kostiantyn Zhevago, who controlled more than 90% of the authorized capital of JSC "Bank "Finance and Credit", in prior collusion with other representatives of the bank's management, organized a scheme to embezzle $113 million. The investigation believes that these funds were subsequently laundered through offshore entities and other companies controlled by Zhevago.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General continues close cooperation with the competent authorities of foreign states to ensure an effective investigation and the tracing of assets linked to the criminal proceedings," the statement said.

Indictment against Zhevago, owner of the 'Finance and Credit' group, submitted to court16.06.26, 19:22 • 3243 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kostyantyn Zhevago
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Paris
France