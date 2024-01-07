ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

A 20-year-old man was killed by a train near Karavayevy Dachi in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

A train fatally hits a 20-year-old man sitting on the tracks in Kyiv; an investigation is underway.

At night in Kyiv, near the Karavayevi Dachi bus stop, a 20-year-old man sitting on the tracks was run over to death by an electric train. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine Olena Berezhna.

On January 6, at about 3:10 a.m., a passenger electric locomotive hit a man born in 2003 near the Karavayevy Dachi platform (about 350 meters from the platform). 

- Olena Berezhna said.

Details

According to the driver, he saw the man sitting between the rails and started honking his horn. The victim got up but did not have time to move away. As a result of the hit-and-run, he sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code.

This is a violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of rail, water or air transport. The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. An investigation is underway, the spokeswoman said.

Two trains collide in Indonesia, killing three people05.01.24, 06:00 • 36126 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

