A 20-year-old man was killed by a train near Karavayevy Dachi in Kyiv

At night in Kyiv, near the Karavayevi Dachi bus stop, a 20-year-old man sitting on the tracks was run over to death by an electric train. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine Olena Berezhna.

On January 6, at about 3:10 a.m., a passenger electric locomotive hit a man born in 2003 near the Karavayevy Dachi platform (about 350 meters from the platform). - Olena Berezhna said.

Details

According to the driver, he saw the man sitting between the rails and started honking his horn. The victim got up but did not have time to move away. As a result of the hit-and-run, he sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code.

This is a violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of rail, water or air transport. The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. An investigation is underway, the spokeswoman said.

