Two trains collide in Indonesia, killing three people

Two passenger trains collided on the Indonesian island of Java. Three railroad employees were killed. This was reported by the local TV channel Kompas TV, UNN reports.

We receive information that there are three dead - a driver, an assistant driver and a train employee said Bandung Police Chief Kusvoro Vibovo.

The collision occurred at 06:03 local time. It is known that several cars have derailed, and passengers are trying to get their belongings out from under the rubble. Heavy equipment was sent to clear the tracks, and police officers evacuated passengers from the scene.

For the time being, the flights will be diverted via an alternative route to avoid the consequences.

