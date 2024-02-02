A 15-year-old girl was killed by a car while trying to cross the avenue in Kyiv

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a car in Kyiv . According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, an investigation has been launched, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred in the evening of February 1, 2024, on the capital's Akademik Glushkov Avenue.

According to video surveillance, the victim was trying to cross an avenue with heavy traffic, and as a result, she was hit by a Nissan Qashquai.

According to the results of the driver's examination at the scene of the accident with the Drager device, no signs of intoxication were found.

Eyewitness testimony and the results of the inspection of the scene, near which there is an underground pedestrian crossing, preliminarily indicate that the pedestrian allegedly did not comply with traffic rules, the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of traffic safety rules that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code). In the course of the investigation, after conducting the necessary examinations, the causes and conditions that led to the road accident and the death of the child will be established.