A 15-year-old girl was killed by a car while trying to cross the avenue in Kyiv

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106061 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114687 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157285 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175598 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166489 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230665 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a car while trying to cross the avenue in Kyiv

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a car while trying to cross the avenue in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52219 views

According to an investigation launched by the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, a 15-year-old girl who was trying to run across a busy avenue in Kyiv was hit by a car and died on the spot. According to the results of the driver's examination at the scene with a Drager device, no signs of intoxication were found.

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a car in Kyiv . According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, an investigation has been launched, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred in the evening of February 1, 2024, on the capital's Akademik Glushkov Avenue.

According to video surveillance, the victim was trying to cross an avenue with heavy traffic, and as a result, she was hit by a Nissan Qashquai.

According to the results of the driver's examination at the scene of the accident with the Drager device, no signs of intoxication were found.

A triple accident in the Kyiv region: Hyundai drove into oncoming lane and then slid into a ditch26.01.24, 22:22 • 100190 views

Eyewitness testimony and the results of the inspection of the scene, near which there is an underground pedestrian crossing, preliminarily indicate that the pedestrian allegedly did not comply with traffic rules, the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of traffic safety rules that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code). In the course of the investigation, after conducting the necessary examinations, the causes and conditions that led to the road accident and the death of the child will be established. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising