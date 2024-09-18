A 15-year-old boy was injured by KAB strikes in Kharkiv, and at night, Russia struck a village in the region

As a result of two enemy strikes on Kharkiv by Ukrainian military aircraft the day before, nine people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy and four rescuers. Another woman was injured during the shelling of the village of Odnorobivka by Russian proxies. At night, the enemy shelled the village of Tsupivka, said the head of the RMA Oleg Syniehubov on Wednesday, reports UNN.

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were registered in the region over the last day:

September 18 03:50 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Tsupivka village, a private household. The house was damaged as a result of shelling.

15:27 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. A three-storey administrative building burned down as a result of a KAB strike. A 15-year-old boy was injured, he was not hospitalized.

15:25 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. Grass was burning on the area of 10 hectares as a result of shelling.

15:17 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district, 8 people were injured as a result of a strike by a UAV, including four rescuers. Among the civilians, two men aged 25 and 33 and two women aged 19 and 22 were injured.

17:20 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. As a result of the shelling, a one-story residential building and grass on the open area of 2 hectares were burning.

16:35 Izium district, Borivska TG, Zahryzove village, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 0,4 hectares.

15:25 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. Six two-storey buildings and 2 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. A 56-year-old woman was injured.

13:35 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Podoly village. As a result of the shelling, outbuildings and houses were burning.

