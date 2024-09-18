A 15-year-old boy was injured by KAB strikes in Kharkiv, and at night, Russia struck a village in the region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103613 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177067 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143034 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104797 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 78885 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37244 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 85742 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55216 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 46413 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193139 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144621 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148846 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140119 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156833 views
Actual
A 15-year-old boy was injured by KAB strikes in Kharkiv, and at night, Russia struck a village in the region

A 15-year-old boy was injured by KAB strikes in Kharkiv, and at night, Russia struck a village in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14465 views

As a result of two strikes by Ukrainian military aircraft on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy and 4 rescuers. At night, the enemy shelled the village of Tsupivka, damaging a private house.

As a result of two enemy strikes on Kharkiv by Ukrainian military aircraft the day before, nine people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy and four rescuers. Another woman was injured during the shelling of the village of Odnorobivka by Russian proxies. At night, the enemy shelled the village of Tsupivka, said the head of the RMA Oleg Syniehubov on Wednesday, reports UNN.

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were registered in the region over the last day: 

  • September 18 03:50 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Tsupivka village, a private household. The house was damaged as a result of shelling.
  • 15:27 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. A three-storey administrative building burned down as a result of a KAB strike. A 15-year-old boy was injured, he was not hospitalized.
  • 15:25 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. Grass was burning on the area of 10 hectares as a result of shelling.
  • 15:17 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district, 8 people were injured as a result of a strike by a UAV, including four rescuers. Among the civilians, two men aged 25 and 33 and two women aged 19 and 22 were injured.
  • 17:20 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. As a result of the shelling, a one-story residential building and grass on the open area of 2 hectares were burning.
  • 16:35 Izium district, Borivska TG, Zahryzove village, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 0,4 hectares.
  • 15:25 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. Six two-storey buildings and 2 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. A 56-year-old woman was injured.
  • 13:35 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Podoly village. As a result of the shelling, outbuildings and houses were burning.

In Kharkiv the number of injured in Russian attack increased to 918.09.24, 08:58 • 13776 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising