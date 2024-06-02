A 14-year-old teenager was among 5 wounded in the Russian attack on the estuary

Among the five wounded as a result of the invaders ' attack on the estuary is a 14 – year-old teenager. This was reported by the Donetsk prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 1, 2024, at about 18:20, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Liman, probably from MLRS "Uragan". The enemy hit a residential area. As a result of the attack, five citizens were injured.

In particular, a 14-year – old teenager and his 32-year-old father were injured-they were taken to a hospital with mine-explosive and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures and lacerations of the body. the message says

Two women aged 62 and 70 and a 74-year-old man who were near homes in the private sector during the shelling were also hospitalized. The victims received qualified medical care.

About 30 residential buildings were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

