9 people died from listeria in the United States

At least nine people have died from listeria poisoning in the United States. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

In the United States, at least nine people died from food poisoning caused by listeria bacteria.

Almost 60 more people fell ill or were hospitalized as a result of the outbreak.

The deaths are linked to a recall of sliced meat by a local food company. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak began in late May this year.

This listeria outbreak is the largest in the United States since 2011. Listeria is particularly dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

