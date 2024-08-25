88 attacks in Sumy region over the last day: 3 killed, 6 wounded

During the day, the Russians fired 88 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 229 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bezdrytska, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Putivlska, Novoslobidska, Berezivska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska, Sveska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

- ▪️Білопільська community: the enemy used mortars (48 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), conducted air strikes (11 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (2 explosions).

- ▪️Хотінська community: air strikes (CAB) (3 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

- ▪️Путивльська community: there was an air strike (2 explosions).

- ▪️Новослобідська community: air strikes (7 explosions), FPV drone attacks (2 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions).

- ▪️Есманьська community: air strikes (AAA) (14 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), FPV drone attacks (8 explosions).

- ▪️Краснопільська community: the enemy conducted an air strike (AS) (2 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions), artillery (17 explosions), MLRS (5 explosions), FPV drones (7 explosions).

- ▪️Великописарівська community: Russians dropped 33 mines on the territory of the community. There were also artillery attacks (11 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions).

- ‼️Свеська community: an air strike (9 explosions) was recorded, 2 civilians were killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling.

- ▪️Дружбівська community: air strikes (ATS) were carried out (7 explosions).

- ▪️Березівська community: there were air strikes (4 explosions).

- ▪️Середино-Budska community: Russians dropped 16 mines on the community's territory.

- ▪️Миколаївська community: an air strike was carried out (1 explosion).

- ‼️Бездрицька community: an air strike (AKS) was carried out (3 explosions), resulting in 1 civilian killed and 1 wounded.

- ‼️Сумська community: air strikes (CAB) were carried out (3 explosions). 3 civilians were wounded as a result of the evening shelling.

