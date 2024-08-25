ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
88 attacks in Sumy region over the last day: 3 killed, 6 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82191 views

Russians fired 88 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 229 explosions were recorded. As a result of the attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 6 were injured in Sveska, Bezdrytska and Sumy communities.

During the day, the Russians fired 88 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 229 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bezdrytska, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Putivlska, Novoslobidska, Berezivska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska, Sveska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

-         ▪️Білопільська community: the enemy used mortars (48 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), conducted air strikes (11 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (2 explosions).

-         ▪️Хотінська community: air strikes (CAB) (3 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

-         ▪️Путивльська community: there was an air strike (2 explosions).

-         ▪️Новослобідська community: air strikes (7 explosions), FPV drone attacks (2 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions).

-         ▪️Есманьська community: air strikes (AAA) (14 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), FPV drone attacks (8 explosions).

-         ▪️Краснопільська community: the enemy conducted an air strike (AS) (2 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions), artillery (17 explosions), MLRS (5 explosions), FPV drones (7 explosions).

-         ▪️Великописарівська community: Russians dropped 33 mines on the territory of the community. There were also artillery attacks (11 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions).

-         ‼️Свеська community: an air strike (9 explosions) was recorded, 2 civilians were killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling.

-         ▪️Дружбівська community: air strikes (ATS) were carried out (7 explosions).

-         ▪️Березівська community: there were air strikes (4 explosions).

-         ▪️Середино-Budska community: Russians dropped 16 mines on the community's territory.

-         ▪️Миколаївська community: an air strike was carried out (1 explosion).

-         ‼️Бездрицька community: an air strike (AKS) was carried out (3 explosions), resulting in 1 civilian killed and 1 wounded.

-         ‼️Сумська community: air strikes (CAB) were carried out (3 explosions). 3 civilians were wounded as a result of the evening shelling.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

