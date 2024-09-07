82 people injured in Russian attack on Pavlohrad, 60 in hospital

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on Pavlohrad, the number of victims increased to 82, including 7 children. 60 people remain in hospital, one man is in serious condition. This was reported in Telegram on Saturday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

More than a day has passed since the rocket attack on Pavlohrad, and people continue to return for medical help. As of now, there are 82 injured, including 7 minors. - Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, 60 people remain in hospital. "A 69-year-old man is in serious condition. He has a head injury and a shrapnel wound. All others are in moderate or light condition," Lysak said.

