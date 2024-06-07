80 thousand Ukrainians have already generated a veteran's certificate in "action" - Fedorov

Now in the app" Diya " Ukrainians have already generated 80 thousand e-certificates of a veteran. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

Already today, 80 thousand veterans' certificates have been generated and the trend is growing, people continue to generate this certificate, we see positive feedback. If there are any problems with the data, we also verify it and solve it quickly, but in general, the service works quite stably and people can use it Fedorov said.

Recall

On Wednesday, June 5 , the minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov saidthat in the application "Diya" it is now possible to generate a veteran's certificate.