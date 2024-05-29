76 people have died on the railway since the beginning of the year

120 people have been injured on the railway since the beginning of 2024. Of these, 76 were killed, Deputy Director of the Department for labor protection of Ukrzaliznytsia Taras Pasechnik said during a briefing, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, 120 people have been injured, of which, unfortunately, 76 were fatally injured," he said. Almost 90 percent is a hit - and-run of rolling stock. The rest are electric shock injuries the beekeeper declared.

The representative of Ukrzaliznytsia pointed out that out of 120 accidents that occurred on the railway this year, six children were injured. Two of them are fatal.

"The cause of the fatal injury is a hit - and - run of rolling stock," the beekeeper said.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat a man was hit by a train in Bila Tserkva, Kiev region. He died on the spot due to life-threatening injuries.