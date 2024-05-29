73% of cars purchased by Ukrainians since the beginning of this year are used

In the first quarter of 2024, 86.3 thousand cars were imported to Ukraine, of which 73% (63.1 thousand) are used passenger cars, and 27% (23.2 thousand) are new.

Writes UNN with Reference to the state Customs Service.

In the first quarter of 2024, 63.1 thousand used passenger cars (73% of the total number) and 23.2 thousand new ones (27%) were imported to Ukraine.

Most imported:

petrol cars-45.3 thousand units (52%);

diesel cars-20 thousand units (23%);electric cars - 15.3 thousand (18%);

hybrid cars - 5.8 thousand units (7%).

recall

German Transport Minister Volker Vissing has spoken out against restricting competition with Chinese electric vehicles. The official noted that global competition is an incentive for German manufacturers to create better and cheaper cars.