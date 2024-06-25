$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2316 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10734 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12437 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16571 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37600 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

7 dead and 49 wounded - consequences of massive shelling by Russian Federation in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24287 views

7 civilians were killed and 49 injured as a result of massive Russian shelling in Donetsk region on June 24.

7 dead and 49 wounded - consequences of massive shelling by Russian Federation in Donetsk region

As a result of massive attacks by the Russian army on the settlements of Donetsk region on June 24, 7 civilians were killed and 49 others were injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports . 

On June 24, Russians killed 7 residents of Donetsk region: 5 in Sloviansk, 1 in Kurakhove and Toretsk. Another 49 people were wounded in the region over the day

- wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

As the head of the RMA emphasized, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 2022 people have been killed and 5139 others injured by the occupiers' shelling. The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, the Russian attack  on Pokrovsk was one of the largest hostile attacks on civilians in recent times.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
