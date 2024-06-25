7 dead and 49 wounded - consequences of massive shelling by Russian Federation in Donetsk region

As a result of massive attacks by the Russian army on the settlements of Donetsk region on June 24, 7 civilians were killed and 49 others were injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

On June 24, Russians killed 7 residents of Donetsk region: 5 in Sloviansk, 1 in Kurakhove and Toretsk. Another 49 people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

As the head of the RMA emphasized, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 2022 people have been killed and 5139 others injured by the occupiers' shelling. The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, the Russian attack on Pokrovsk was one of the largest hostile attacks on civilians in recent times.