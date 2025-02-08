ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47479 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94869 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102812 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102762 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113240 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116859 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159706 views

60 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector

60 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32736 views

Over the last day, 60 combat engagements took place, with the largest number of attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 17 attempts. The enemy carried out 18 air strikes and made 309 artillery attacks.

In total, 60 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks, and in the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 17 attempts to push our defenders, UNN reports citing a report from the General Staff.

Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector today.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three assault attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Novy, Novohorivka and Yampolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the occupants to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Makove.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked four times near Krymske and Toretsk. Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka came under air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 12 attacks, five firefights are still ongoing.

Today, the enemy attacked five times in the Novopavlivka sector near Kostiantynopil. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy, supported by air power, made one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes on Huliaipol and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivske.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions on the Siverskyi, Orikhivskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks, and six more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 26 guided aerial bombs and 309 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff confirms hit of Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in Krasnodar region of Russia06.02.25, 08:04 • 26636 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

