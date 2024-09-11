6 “Shaheds” destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night

Six enemy "Shahed" drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region overnight, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Last night, 6 drones were destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region. These were "chessmen" sent by the enemy to the region. Thanks to the guardians of the sky for their accurate work! And, of course, the lives saved - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

