6 “Shaheds” destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night
Kyiv • UNN
At night, 6 Shahed drones launched by the enemy were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region. RMA Chairman Sergiy Lysak thanked the defenders of the sky for their successful air defense and saved lives.
Six enemy "Shahed" drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region overnight, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Last night, 6 drones were destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region. These were "chessmen" sent by the enemy to the region. Thanks to the guardians of the sky for their accurate work! And, of course, the lives saved
