6 prisoners escape from Desna training center, agree to join Ukrainian army - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95194 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113919 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230865 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141890 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368182 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181566 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149537 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197853 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85798 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80269 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95194 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113919 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2302 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10727 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12429 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16565 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37592 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

6 prisoners escape from Desna training center, agree to join Ukrainian army - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14205 views

Six prisoners who agreed to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine escaped from the Desna training center wearing military uniforms and carrying weapons.

6 prisoners escape from Desna training center, agree to join Ukrainian army - media

Six  convicted citizens who mobilized escaped in uniform and with weapons from the Desna training center, Telegraph  reports citing its own sources, UNN reports. 

Details 

"From  Desna training center imprisoned citizens who agreed to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine escaped. It is known that they are wearing military uniforms and are armed," the publication writes. 

According to the publication, the prisoners  escaped from the 169th educational center named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

The command of the military unit reported the escape to the commanders of the training center's units. According to them, six prisoners escaped while wearing Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms and carrying weapons.

Their further whereabouts are unknown. 

So far, the military command has not commented on the information. 

Ukraine has released more than 2,750 prisoners to serve in the army, allowing the country to mobilize additional forces in the ongoing war with Russia.

Currently, prisoners volunteer to serve in units composed entirely of ex-prisoners and led by experienced military officers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31