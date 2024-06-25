6 prisoners escape from Desna training center, agree to join Ukrainian army - media

Six convicted citizens who mobilized escaped in uniform and with weapons from the Desna training center, Telegraph reports citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

"From Desna training center imprisoned citizens who agreed to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine escaped. It is known that they are wearing military uniforms and are armed," the publication writes.

According to the publication, the prisoners escaped from the 169th educational center named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

The command of the military unit reported the escape to the commanders of the training center's units. According to them, six prisoners escaped while wearing Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms and carrying weapons.

Their further whereabouts are unknown.

So far, the military command has not commented on the information.

Ukraine has released more than 2,750 prisoners to serve in the army, allowing the country to mobilize additional forces in the ongoing war with Russia.

Currently, prisoners volunteer to serve in units composed entirely of ex-prisoners and led by experienced military officers.