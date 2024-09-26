58-year-old man dies in hospital after Russian attack on Odesa on September 20

One of those injured in the Russian strike on Odesa on September 20 died in hospital, RMA head Oleh Kiper said, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, one of the wounded in the Russian attack on Odesa on September 20 died in hospital yesterday. The man was 58 years old. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends.. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Recall

In the afternoon of September 20, Russian troops attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The attack damaged the city's infrastructure and injured at least four people.