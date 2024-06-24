518 attacks per day: invaders shelled Zaporizhia region, wounded woman and destroyed housing

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85589 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 94965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230767 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141838 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368150 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181559 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149533 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197851 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85589 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80045 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 94965 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94191 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113724 views
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2218 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10682 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12387 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16533 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37565 views
518 attacks per day: invaders shelled Zaporizhia region, wounded woman and destroyed housing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24271 views

In one day, the Russian occupiers carried out 518 attacks on 9 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, including airstrikes, drone strikes, multiple rocket launchers and artillery attacks, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed and an elderly woman was injured.

518 attacks per day: invaders shelled Zaporizhia region, wounded woman and destroyed housing

During the day, the invaders carried out 518 attacks on the Zaporozhye region, shelling 9 settlements. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched air strikes on Verkhnyaya Tersa and Kamenskoye. 193 drones of various modifications were sent to Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. Malaya Tokmachka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Novoandrievka were covered by 29 MLRS attacks. The territories of Orekhov, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka were subjected to 294 attacks.

Add

Within a day, 5 reports of housing destruction were received. Also, as a result of terrorist attacks, an elderly woman was injured in the Pologovsky district.

In Zaporozhye region, the invaders wounded an 87-year-old woman24.06.24, 03:18 • 31345 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
