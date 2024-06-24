518 attacks per day: invaders shelled Zaporizhia region, wounded woman and destroyed housing
In one day, the Russian occupiers carried out 518 attacks on 9 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, including airstrikes, drone strikes, multiple rocket launchers and artillery attacks, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed and an elderly woman was injured.
During the day, the invaders carried out 518 attacks on the Zaporozhye region, shelling 9 settlements. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
The enemy launched air strikes on Verkhnyaya Tersa and Kamenskoye. 193 drones of various modifications were sent to Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. Malaya Tokmachka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Novoandrievka were covered by 29 MLRS attacks. The territories of Orekhov, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka were subjected to 294 attacks.
Within a day, 5 reports of housing destruction were received. Also, as a result of terrorist attacks, an elderly woman was injured in the Pologovsky district.
