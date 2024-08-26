5 injured, one killed in Lutsk due to Russian attack, power and water cut off

Due to the attack of Russian troops in Lutsk , 5 people were injured, 1 person was killed, there are power outages, which led to the shutdown of water supply, said the mayor of the city Igor Polishchuk, UNN reports.

As a result of hostile shelling in Lutsk today, 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed. - Mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.

Details

"As a result of the power outage, water supply is cut off in most parts of Lutsk. Specialists of Lutskvodokanal will go to the sites to turn on generators and restore water supply as soon as the air raid is over," said Polishchuk.

Lutskvodokanal reported on Facebook that "due to the attack of the country's enemy, terrorists, on critical infrastructure facilities, there is no electricity supply at water supply facilities." "After the air raid is over, the employees of Lutskvodokanal will take all measures to restore power to all water supply facilities in the city," the company said.

