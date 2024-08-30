45-year-old man injured by shelling of Novoraysk in Kherson region by Russian Federation

During the Russian shelling of Novoraysk in Kherson region, a 45-year-old local resident was injured, Kherson RMA reports, UNN reports.

A local resident was injured in the Russian shelling of Novoraysk in the Kherson region. A 45-year-old man walking down the street came under enemy fire. He received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and leg - RMA said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.



Russian shelling damages gas supply in Kherson suburbs