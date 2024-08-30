45-year-old man injured by shelling of Novoraysk in Kherson region by Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
During the Russian shelling of Novoraysk in Kherson region, a 45-year-old local resident was wounded. The man sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to his chest and leg, and was taken to hospital.
The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.
