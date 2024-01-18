400 kilograms of explosives: sappers neutralize russian X-101 missile in Kherson region

In Kherson region, explosive experts neutralized the remains of a russian X-101 cruise missile . This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The remains of the russian missile were found by residents of the Beryslav district and immediately reported it to law enforcement. Explosive experts from Kherson and Chernihiv arrived at the scene.

They identified the remains of a cruise missile of the X-101 type - a warhead weighing 400 kg was found - the agency said.

The enemy manufactures X-101 missiles literally before equipping their planes to attack Ukraine

The police transferred the munition to a safe condition for transportation, then transported it to the blasting site and destroyed it in such a way as not to cause damage to the infrastructure and other objects around it.

Addendum

The agency said that in order to neutralize the russian missile with the help of equipment, the warhead was buried in a hole. Explosives experts explain that this was done to ensure that the soil absorbed the force of the explosion.

In addition, in this way the debris cannot be scattered at a considerable distance.

Recall

In Kyiv, SES sappers neutralized the warhead of a Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missileused by russian troops to attack the capital on January 2.