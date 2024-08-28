4 people were wounded in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling, including an 87-year-old woman

Four people were wounded in Kherson as a result of shelling, one of the victims is an 87-year-old woman. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

Today, four civilians were injured in Kherson city territorial community as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces. Among the wounded is an 87-year-old woman. Also a 55-year-old man who is in serious condition.

According to local authorities, all of the victims were injured as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city.

