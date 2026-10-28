34-year-old singer Demi Lovato was urgently hospitalized

American singer and actress Demi Lovato was hospitalized due to sudden health problems. The 34-year-old star posted a photo showing a hospital bracelet and an IV drip, alarming her fans. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The artist later explained that the hospitalization was caused by a possible allergic reaction to food. According to Lovato, she does not yet know which particular product caused her condition to worsen.

So now I’m allergic to either passion fruit or sushi the singer wrote in Instagram Stories.

Later, she reassured her followers with a short message: "I’m fine!!"

The singer had previously experienced severe allergic reactions

As the publication notes, Lovato had experienced allergy problems before. In particular, in 2009, while filming the series "Sonny with a Chance," the actress experienced severe itching and skin redness after coming into contact with egg salad.

The artist also spoke about being allergic to cats and dogs. According to her, sometimes even being near animals caused a severe reaction.

Lovato has now reported that she is feeling well. The singer has not said whether further treatment or a lengthy hospitalization will be necessary.

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her 14-year-old son, who has become incredibly similar in appearance to his famous father