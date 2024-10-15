3 enemy drones destroyed in Cherkasy region
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Cherkasy RMA reported the destruction of three enemy UAVs over the region during recent air alerts. The attacks were without consequences for the region.
Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, reported that three enemy drones were downed over Cherkasy region during recent air alerts, and that the Russian attack had no consequences for the region, UNN reports.
Good morning, Cherkasy region. During the last alarms, our defenders destroyed 3 enemy UAVs in the sky over the region. It was without consequences. Thank you for your work!
Dnipropetrovs'k region suffers nighttime drone and Grad attacks15.10.24, 07:58 • 18028 views