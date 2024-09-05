25 houses flooded in Crimea after heavy rains

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122831 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81814 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133462 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95612 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98835 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100445 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152106 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210633 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195081 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3750 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 120195 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541118 views
Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9440 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20474 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28825 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60766 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142486 views
Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

25 houses flooded in Crimea after heavy rains

25 houses flooded in Crimea after heavy rains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11808 views

After heavy rains on September 4, 25 private houses and 134 adjacent territories were flooded in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea. As of the morning of September 5, 17 houses in the village of Kindratyevo remain flooded.

In the Dzhankoy district and in Crimea, 25 private houses were flooded after heavy rains on September 4, the so-called "Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations" in Crimea reports, Krym Realii writes, UNN reports .

"25 private households in Dzhankoy district and 134 adjacent territories in Dzhankoy and Krasnoperekopsk districts were flooded. In Dzhankoy and Leninsky districts, 3 incidents related to roof damage were registered," the report said on September 4.

In the morning, Russian media quoted the agency as saying that 17 private households and 70 household plots in the village of Kindratyevo remain flooded.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry announced a storm warning for September 4 due to heavy rains and squally winds.

Odesa experienced a heavy downpour: up to 70% of monthly rainfall overnight05.09.24, 09:34 • 12163 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

