25 houses flooded in Crimea after heavy rains

In the Dzhankoy district and in Crimea, 25 private houses were flooded after heavy rains on September 4, the so-called "Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations" in Crimea reports, Krym Realii writes, UNN reports .

"25 private households in Dzhankoy district and 134 adjacent territories in Dzhankoy and Krasnoperekopsk districts were flooded. In Dzhankoy and Leninsky districts, 3 incidents related to roof damage were registered," the report said on September 4.

In the morning, Russian media quoted the agency as saying that 17 private households and 70 household plots in the village of Kindratyevo remain flooded.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry announced a storm warning for September 4 due to heavy rains and squally winds.

