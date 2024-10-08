217 children evacuated from Kupyansk district, 52 more children remain there - Syniehubov

In the Kharkiv region, 217 children with their families have been evacuated from Kupiansk district, and 52 more are planned. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram, UNN reports.

217 children with their families were evacuated from September 9 to October 7 from certain settlements of Kupyansk district. We still have to evacuate 52 children with their families from three communities in the district - Syniehubov wrote.

At the same time, according to Sinegubov, we are increasing the coverage of offline and mixed forms of education. "We continue to build shelters. By the end of the school year, we plan to provide offline education to about 18,000 students," the RMA head said.

At the same time, he said, preparations for the winter are underway in the region. "As of now, all the designated social facilities - schools, hospitals and others - are ready for the heating season. The heat and water supply facilities are 98% ready. Residential buildings in Kharkiv region are 98% ready," said the RMA chairman.

