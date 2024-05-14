ukenru
215 monuments-symbols of totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost their status this year - Ministry of Culture

215 monuments-symbols of totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost their status this year - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14087 views

In 2024, 215 monuments that symbolized the communist totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost the status of cultural heritage monuments of local significance in Ukraine.

In 2024, 215 symbols of the totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost the status of a cultural heritage monument, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"During 2024, 215 monuments that are symbols of the communist totalitarian regime or Russian imperial policy lost the status of a cultural heritage monument of local significance," the report says.

According to the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine, 4 cultural heritage sites in Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Rivne regions have been removed from the State Register of Immovable Monuments. 

It is also reported that there are orders to recognize monuments as not subject to entry in the Register of Cultural Heritage Monuments registered in Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn, Zhytomyr  regions. "In 2023, 55 such monuments were removed from the state register, and in 2024 - 211," the Ministry of Culture noted.

In 2023, the ministry granted permission to move 31 monuments of local significance to clean up public space, and in 4 months of 2024 - 5. "Together with the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, the Ministry continues to systematically process the proposals received from the regional and KCMA authorities to prepare the necessary draft acts," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Culture informed who can decide the fate of the Arch of Friendship of Peoples30.04.24, 14:29 • 120778 views

Previously

The government adopted a resolutionaccording to which 13 objects of cultural heritage of national importance, which are symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy, were removed from the Register.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCulture

