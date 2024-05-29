18 forest fires recorded in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Limansky and Kupyansky forest districts of the Kharkiv region, 18 forest fires were recorded on an area of more than 2,500 hectares, while 10 fires have already been localized by rescuers on an area of 160 hectares.
In Kharkiv region, these are Limansky Forestry and Kupyansky Forestry. Accordingly, we have recorded 18 foci of forest fires there on a total area of more than 2.5 thousand hectares. Rescuers and firefighters have already localized 10 fires on a total area of 160 hectares. In total, about 200 rescuers and 43 pieces of equipment were involved
Russian troops hit the territory of a golf club in Kharkivthe day before , and several thousand square meters of lawn burned out. In the Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled four districts, it is known about one victim.