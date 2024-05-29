18 forest fires recorded in Kharkiv region

In the Limansky and Kupyansky Forestry districts of the Kharkiv region, 18 foci of forest fires were recorded. Now rescuers have already localized 10 fires.This was announced by the speaker of the state emergency service of Ukraine Alexander Khorunzhiy during a briefing, reports UNN.

In Kharkiv region, these are Limansky Forestry and Kupyansky Forestry. Accordingly, we have recorded 18 foci of forest fires there on a total area of more than 2.5 thousand hectares. Rescuers and firefighters have already localized 10 fires on a total area of 160 hectares. In total, about 200 rescuers and 43 pieces of equipment were involved - said the cornet.

Recall

Russian troops hit the territory of a golf club in Kharkivthe day before , and several thousand square meters of lawn burned out. In the Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled four districts, it is known about one victim.