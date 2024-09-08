16-year-old boy wounded in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling

Russians shelled the village of Hrushivka in Kupyansk district. As a result of the attack, a 16-year-old local resident was wounded and hospitalized in moderate condition. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv RMA.

"The Russian occupiers continue to commit terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Around 11:00, the enemy fired at the village of Hrushivka in the Kindrashivska community of Kupiansk district. The type of weapon is being established. A 16-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

It is reported that the guy was hospitalized in a medical facility in moderate condition.

Russian strike on Dergachi: 76-year-old woman killed, number of casualties rises to 10