15 Heidrun UAVs from Star Wars legend Mark Hamill arrive in Ukraine

15 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones from Star Wars legend and UNITED24 ambassador Mark Hamill are already in Ukraine! ... Thanks to them, Ukrainian defenders will be able to reconnoiter enemy positions without endangering themselves. ... We thank Mark for his constant support of Ukraine and its defenders. The light will prevail. - Fedorov wrote under the video.

Details

Fedorov said that the fundraiser for these drones was held a year ago, raising $1,517,205 for 15 modern and efficient drones. It was one of the largest fundraisers by Mark Hamill and UNITED24.

The Minister noted that the new drones are Danish-made. He emphasized that these drones are among the best in their class.

The reliable RQ-35 Heidrun radio system is able to withstand Russian electronic warfare.

The flight range is 25 kilometers.