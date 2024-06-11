1.5 billion euros from Russian assets will become available to Ukraine in July, and another 1.9 billion euros will come this month from Ukraine Facility - von der Leyen

In July, 1.5 billion euros of profits from frozen Russian assets will be available to Ukraine, and another 1.9 billion euros will come this month from the Ukraine Facility Fund, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during the conference URC2024 on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We are gathering financial power to help Ukraine resist and recover. Profits from immobilized Russian assets of 1.5 billion euros will become available in July. Another 1.9 billion euros will come this month from Ukraine Facility. And we help attract investment - pointed out the president of the European Commission in X.

Previously

The European Commission announced the first payment of excess profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in July 2024.