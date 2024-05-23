13 wounded in Russian attack on Dergachi

As a result of an enemy attack on Dergachi in Kharkiv region, 13 people were wounded, 4 of whom were hospitalized, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to the updated data, 13 people were wounded in the enemy attack on Dergachi. Four of the wounded are hospitalized - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Previously

There were 6 reported injured in Dergachi.