13 wounded in Russian attack on Dergachi
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy attack on Dergachi in Kharkiv region, 13 people were wounded, 4 of whom were hospitalized, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.
According to the updated data, 13 people were wounded in the enemy attack on Dergachi. Four of the wounded are hospitalized
Previously
There were 6 reported injured in Dergachi.