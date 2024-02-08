100 for 100: Russian Defense Ministry says it has exchanged prisoners of war with Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of 100 for 100 . There have been no reports from the Ukrainian side so far, the UNN wrote.

On 8 February, as a result of the negotiation process, 100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 100 AFU prisoners of war were handed over. - said the Russian ministry.

Details

The Russian ministry also said that their servicemen would be transported to Moscow by the VKS military transport aircraft.

According to Russian statements, this exchange was facilitated by representatives from the United Arab Emirates.

Recall

The 50th prisoner exchange took place on January 31. Ukraine returned 207 of its citizens from Russian captivity. Among the rescued servicemen this time 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guard, 26 border guards, 29 soldiers of the Territorial Defense and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.