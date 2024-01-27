100 explosions in a day: occupants shelled the territory of Sumy region

On Friday, January 26, the Russian army fired 22 times at the territories of Sumy region. 100 explosions were recorded in eight communities of the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian military fired mortars at the Velykopysarivska community (17 explosions), Znob-Novhorodska (3 explosions), Druzhbivska (2 explosions) and Khotynska community (17 explosions).

The Esman community was shelled with small arms and mortars - one explosion.

Mortar shelling (12 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), UAV drops (1 explosion) and FPV drone shelling (1 explosion) were recorded on the territory of Yunakivska community.

Russian soldiers dropped 37 mines on the territory of the Bilopil community. Artillery shelling (three explosions) was also recorded.

The Myropilska community was shelled with FPV drones (two explosions) and mortars (two explosions).

