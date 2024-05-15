10 thousand years before Paul Atreides: a teaser for the prequel to Dune: The Prophecy"

Max streaming service has shown the first trailer of the sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy, which will be a prequel to the films Dune and Dune 2. UNN reports with reference to the service's YouTube channel.

The series will be set 10 thousand years before the main series. It will tell the story of two sisters of the Harkonnen family who fight the forces that threaten the future of humanity and found a legendary sect known as Bene Gesserit.

It is known that Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodie May, Sarah-Sophie Boussnina, Mark Strong and others played the main roles in the series.

The prequel to the main series Dune will be released in the fall of 2024 on Max. The exact date will be announced later.

The premiere of Dune: Part Two" grossed $178 million at the global box office

Spinoff film Dune is adapting the novel The Order of the Dune Sisters by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

