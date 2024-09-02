ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

10 thousand dollars for deferment: a man who sold “white” military tickets was detained in Kharkiv

10 thousand dollars for deferment: a man who sold “white” military tickets was detained in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11666 views

A resident of Kharkiv organized the sale of “white” military tickets for $10,000. He was detained while receiving a bribe and faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a Kharkiv resident who organized the sale of “white” military tickets. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found that such a service cost an average of USD 10 thousand. The suspect was looking for clients through his friends.

The man was detained red-handed while receiving USD 10 thousand from one of the conscripts on the doorstep of the local TCC and JV.

He was served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit for himself or a third party for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the SBI summarized. 

Now the man faces a sentence of imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property. It is noted that in order to identify all possible accomplices in the crime, investigative actions were carried out in the offices of the local TCC and JV.

 Appendix

Law enforcement officers found out that the defendant intimidated the boys who did not want to serve by saying that even legal grounds for postponement did not guarantee anything. He said that only a bribe to military enlistment office staff could save them from conscription.

The man took a full subscription fee and guaranteed to resolve everything with the right people at the military enlistment office and bring back the ready-made documents in a while.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBI has opened 408 criminal proceedings regarding the TCC. 73 people have been notified of suspicion, 10 have already been convicted.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

