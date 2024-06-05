10 automatic weather stations and a specialized marine station are being delivered: how Finland helps Ukraine modernize the weather service

Finland is helping Ukraine modernize its meteorological service. According to Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, in the process of delivery of 10 automatic meteorological stations and a specialized marine weather station, reports UNN.

Details

According to Klimenko, today I discussed with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland to Ukraine Jaakko Lehtovirt and Harry Pietarila, director of export services at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the results of the two-year implementation of the joint project.

Ukraine, according to the interior minister, seeks to automate the process of weather monitoring and forecasting dangerous weather events. This requires equipment that is handed over by Finnish colleagues.

"Our specialists have passed professional trainings and are already using the latest weather forecaster workstations with appropriate software and powerful servers. There are 10 automatic weather stations and a specialized marine weather station in the delivery process. Thanks to the received equipment, we will be able to digitalize the forecasting process and quickly identify threats of natural disasters," Klimenko concluded.

“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb