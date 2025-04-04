In Cairns, Australia, a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a hotel, forcing the evacuation of 300-400 people. Two hotel guests
were hospitalized, and the helicopter's rotor blades fell into the pool and onto the esplanade.
Kayakers in Queensland rescued a wallaby that could have drowned during severe floods.
More than 300 people have been evacuated in the Australian state of Queensland due to flooding caused by a tropical cyclone. Roads
and railways are blocked, homes are flooded, and the city of Cairns is at risk of being left without clean water.