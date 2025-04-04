$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11965 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20908 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60120 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206025 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118453 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213008 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243838 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254910 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125226 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206025 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384899 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306046 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 174 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11774 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40329 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68530 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54490 views
Helicopter crashes on the roof of a hotel in Australia: hundreds of people evacuated

In Cairns, Australia, a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a hotel, forcing the evacuation of 300-400 people. Two hotel guests were hospitalized, and the helicopter's rotor blades fell into the pool and onto the esplanade.

Society • August 11, 11:01 PM • 29439 views

In Australia, people in kayaks rescue kangaroos after flood: video

Kayakers in Queensland rescued a wallaby that could have drowned during severe floods.

UNN Lite • December 19, 12:38 PM • 22632 views

Flooded airports and crocodiles swimming in the streets: Australia is hit by powerful floods

More than 300 people have been evacuated in the Australian state of Queensland due to flooding caused by a tropical cyclone. Roads and railways are blocked, homes are flooded, and the city of Cairns is at risk of being left without clean water.

News of the World • December 19, 10:07 AM • 32708 views