Zhytomyr region: air defense system works on enemy targets during night attack of Russian Federation - RMA

In Zhytomyr region, during a night attack by Russian troops, air defense forces hit enemy targets, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said on Saturday, UNN reports.

At night, during an air raid, the air defense forces of the region hit enemy targets over the territory of the region. There were no casualties or injuries - Bunechko wrote on social media.

